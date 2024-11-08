Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Humacyte’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

HUMA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on shares of Humacyte and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,306,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,613.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 551.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,095 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Humacyte by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Humacyte by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

