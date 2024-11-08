Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading 11% Higher – Should You Buy?

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. 1,753,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,341,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUMA shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humacyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Humacyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humacyte

Humacyte Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $679.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Humacyte by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Humacyte by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.