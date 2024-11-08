Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10), Zacks reports.

Hycroft Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HYMC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 187,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,753. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

