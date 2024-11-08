Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) CEO Sells €2,934,000.00 in Stock

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) CEO John Swallow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of €13.04 ($14.33), for a total transaction of €2,934,000.00 ($3,224,175.82). Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,248 shares in the company, valued at €12,456,433.92 ($13,688,388.92). The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IDR traded down €0.16 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €12.97 ($14.25). 700,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,051. The stock has a market cap of $168.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a one year low of €4.75 ($5.22) and a one year high of €18.35 ($20.16).

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.21 ($0.23) by (€0.06) (($0.07)). The firm had revenue of €6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €7.40 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.