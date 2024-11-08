IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.14.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up C$1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching C$44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.56. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$31.92 and a 52 week high of C$44.68. The firm has a market cap of C$10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). IGM Financial had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of C$816.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

