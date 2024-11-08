Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

IMNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $753.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.82. Immunome has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 2,435.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunome news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,880. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Immunome news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,880. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,613.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Immunome by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 21,864.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

