Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.80. Immutep shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 70,057 shares traded.

Immutep Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Immutep by 15.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Immutep during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Immutep by 269.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Immutep by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 48,449 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

