Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.18. 555,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,487,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Indonesia Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Indonesia Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering approximately an area of 258 square kilometers located in the Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering approximately an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located in the onshore of West Java.

