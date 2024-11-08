Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.35. Information Services Group shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 109,718 shares traded.

III has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Singular Research raised shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $162.80 million, a P/E ratio of -110.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

