Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP Larry Fernandes Sells 4,700 Shares

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $721,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,105.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $150.00 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.01 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average is $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

