Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Sells 34,800 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$226,200.00.

Shares of TSE:EDR traded down C$0.33 on Friday, hitting C$6.33. The company had a trading volume of 534,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.94 and a 52-week high of C$7.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

