Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,431. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eliecer Viamontes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entergy alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of Entergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00.

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $145.96 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Scotiabank increased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 423.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.