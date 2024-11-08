Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CRO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 829,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,722.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Jennifer Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $28,500.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Jennifer Phillips sold 38,916 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,088.36.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

Forge Global Trading Down 13.7 %

NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.13 on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 96.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,058 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 221,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 1,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150,376 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

