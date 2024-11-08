Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CRO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGEGet Free Report) CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 829,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,722.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 1st, Jennifer Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $28,500.00.
  • On Thursday, October 24th, Jennifer Phillips sold 38,916 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,088.36.
  • On Tuesday, October 22nd, Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

Forge Global Trading Down 13.7 %

NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.13 on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 96.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,058 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 221,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 1,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150,376 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forge Global

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.