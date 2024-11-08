Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $119.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $134.26. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,551,000 after acquiring an additional 84,941 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 99,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 527,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $171,943,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000,000 after acquiring an additional 440,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

