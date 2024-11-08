Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Sells 433 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total transaction of $334,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 8th, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $796.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.68 and a 1-year high of $798.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

