Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Edgell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $103,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,921.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.42. 31,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.74. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 503.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20,273.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

