Insider Selling: Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) SVP Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Reliance stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.05. The stock had a trading volume of 564,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,430. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 2,870.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Reliance by 24.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at $1,637,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
