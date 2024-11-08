Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 9,075 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,980,251.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TMHC stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,542. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
