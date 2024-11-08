Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 9,075 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,980,251.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TMHC stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,542. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

