Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 175,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 451,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

