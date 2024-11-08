Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -205.66 and a beta of 0.64. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at $37,917,705.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,917,705.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,017 shares of company stock worth $9,301,222 over the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Intapp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

