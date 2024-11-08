Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 41,547 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 119,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.08. 4,061,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,706,367. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.