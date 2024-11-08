Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Posts Earnings Results

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. 1,404,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.81. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

