Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stake Lifted by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $166.67 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $173.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.43.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

