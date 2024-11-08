Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies comprises about 1.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.03 and a beta of 0.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $91.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,505,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $77,962,764.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,876. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,505,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $77,962,764.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,316 shares of company stock worth $13,037,345. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

