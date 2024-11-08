Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Raised by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 15.4% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 42,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the third quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $674.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $623.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $513.97 and a 12 month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.81%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

