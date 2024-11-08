Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.97 and traded as low as $9.96. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 163,719 shares trading hands.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
