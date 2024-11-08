Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.97 and traded as low as $9.96. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 163,719 shares trading hands.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 118,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

