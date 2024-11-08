Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.09. 2,115,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.