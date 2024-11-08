Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – DoubleVerify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – DoubleVerify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $29,846.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,638.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $119,634. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 209,440.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth $7,378,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in DoubleVerify by 35.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,780 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

