IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $286.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.13.

IQV stock opened at $217.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.31 and its 200 day moving average is $229.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $190.20 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

