iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($4.91)-($4.60) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($3.60). The company issued revenue guidance of $685-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $774.31 million. iRobot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -4.910–4.600 EPS.

iRobot Price Performance

iRobot stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. 2,432,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,597. iRobot has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 128.49%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

