Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion. Iron Mountain also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.71. 1,259,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.28. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99.
Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 366.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on IRM
Insider Activity at Iron Mountain
In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iron Mountain
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.