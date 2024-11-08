iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Trimmed by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,019,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,969,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3105 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

