iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

