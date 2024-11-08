iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $600.77. The company had a trading volume of 931,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,404. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $435.37 and a 1 year high of $600.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

