iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,197 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $65.74. 3,444,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,425. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

