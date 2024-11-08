iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Lewis Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 20,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.56. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $124.77.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

