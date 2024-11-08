iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 174,937 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 70,182 shares.The stock last traded at $52.24 and had previously closed at $52.13.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after buying an additional 228,107 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $6,784,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 272.5% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 141,699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 76,879 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $2,748,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.