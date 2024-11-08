iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 174,937 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 70,182 shares.The stock last traded at $52.24 and had previously closed at $52.13.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.