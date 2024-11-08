iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust owned about 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 12,188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

