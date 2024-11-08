iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Boosted by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

