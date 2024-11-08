iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $112.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

