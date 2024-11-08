iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lifted by Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,442. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

