iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Position Trimmed by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,772. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

