iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.93 and last traded at $44.92. 8,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF stock. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF ( BATS:GHYG Free Report ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hilltop Partners LLC owned about 5.17% of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

