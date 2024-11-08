Itau BBA Securities Upgrades EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Outperform

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $269.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

EPAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

EPAM opened at $232.96 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.28 and its 200 day moving average is $198.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 32.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 40,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 762.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 38,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

