Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.78-5.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.369-2.391 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.780-5.870 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $179.97. The stock had a trading volume of 720,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,537. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $146.46 and a 12-month high of $189.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

