Jacques Tapiero Sells 5,000 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $391,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,237.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 308,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

