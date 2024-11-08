Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Trading Down 9.2% – Here’s Why

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 2,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

