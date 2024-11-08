Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Trading Down 9.2% – Here’s Why

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 2,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.