Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on November 27th

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Janus Henderson Group has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

JHG stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,892. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

