JB Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

JB Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.30. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $119.78. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

