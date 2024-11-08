JB Capital LLC Has $349,000 Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

JB Capital LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after buying an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,435.4% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 196,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 192,956 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth $4,262,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $65.00 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $65.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

